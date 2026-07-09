‘I need to move’: Two women shot while driving in Springfield, JSO looking for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to find out who shot two women multiple times while they were driving early Wednesday morning in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood.

One of the victims’ boyfriends identified her as 38-year-old Kristina Parramore. Her boyfriend, who did not want to go on camera, says Parramore was the driver and was shot at least 6-8 times.

He also told Action News Jax that the car Parramore was driving was a rental.

JSO says the shooting happened at 6:18 am Wednesday on West 16th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators found three women, two of whom were shot multiple times while they were driving in a car.

The third woman was not hit.

JSO says the other woman shot is in her 50’s. The third woman who was not shot is in her 20’s.

It’s unclear how these women know each other.

“It just sounded like fireworks,” said Anthony Nixon about the gunshots.

Nixon says he heard the gunshots as he was getting ready to go to work.

“By the time I got downstairs, I saw that it was a lady laying down on the ground. And one was in the car. And they weren’t moving,” said Nixon. “Thank god I didn’t come out that early.”

Nixon called 911. He also discovered that his black truck, along with other cars parked nearby, were also struck by bullets.

Nixon says something needs to change in Springfield.

“I need to move,” said Nixon. “It’s getting too violent.”

Both women who were shot are listed in critical but stable condition. JSO is still searching for a suspect, and they need your help. If you have any information, you’re asked to call JSO immediately.

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