Iconic downtown Jacksonville Wells Fargo Tower sign taken down as many watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The end of an era in downtown Jacksonville, as the letters and sign of the Wells Fargo Center - downtown’s second tallest building – were taken down one by one Sunday morning. Now, the towering downtown icon is looking for a new name looking over the “River City,” with the building blank where its previous name used to be.

“I worked at Prudential for a long time and looked at that building forever. So to see that, it’s interesting,” said Roseanna Brown Sunday morning while watching the sign taken down.

Plenty of people in Jacksonville gathered by the Friendship Fountain on the Southbank Sunday morning to watch the transformation take place.

“I’m super excited because I get to see just cool aircraft, and I don’t really get to see that often,” said Tyler Brown, watching the sign takedown with his Grandma.

“We were driving over the Acosta bridge, and we saw the ‘G’ in the air, like, oh no, we were gonna miss it. And it was really cool to see it fly,” said Jonathan Hunt.

Action News Jax told you back in April when the tower was bought by a New York investment group for 46 million dollars. The parking garage alongside the building was bought with it.

Action News Jax reached out to the investment group to see what may be replacing the Wells Fargo name but is still waiting to hear back.

“It’ll be interesting to see what goes up there,” added Roseanna Brown.

Now with the former Wells Fargo center looking for its new name, this marks just the latest transformation being seen in an ever-changing downtown Jacksonville.

“I think Jacksonville needs a change and an uplift,” said Hunt. “And having the new stadium come in, and the building changing names, new fountain’s being opened, it’s exciting.”

