‘I’ll keep moving’: Wounded Warriors Project looks to aid rehab and healing one wave at a time

For wounded veterans, each story is different; however, the path to recovery is a common struggle for many.

That’s why Thursday morning, the Wounded Warrior Project took a dozen of those wounded veterans out onto the waves -- both first timers, as well as surfers who come out each year to take part.

“We have some warriors out here that have done this before. And those warriors really bring our other warriors that haven’t, they bring them along,” Andie Coakley with the Wounded Warrior Project said at Thursday’s event. “It sort of embodies our logo, one warrior carrying another, to get into that new environment, try the new challenges.”

The ultimate goal: giving those warriors a mental break from their daily physical battles, while aiding rehab with a low impact activity -- all while enjoying Jacksonville’s sunny coastlines one wave at a time.

“I have kept in my mind every day I wake up, keep moving, keep moving, and it is the most therapeutic mindset that I’ve ever had. So I’ll keep moving,” wounded veteran Ann Poindexter said Thursday with a smile.

