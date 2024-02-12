‘I’m appalled:’ Video shows JSO Officer slapping teen while making arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new video reportedly shows a JSO officer slapping a teen last week in the Grand Park area while he was being taken into custody.

Action News Jax spoke with Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson along with community members who say the officer took it too far and should not have done this.

Carson stated that after seeing this video, it appears it was some type of traffic stop.

“In which people have been taken out of the car interviewed by law enforcement and perhaps arrested. It appears that one of the individuals is handcuffed,” said Carson.

Joe Bacon lives in the neighborhood where the arrest took place, and she says the video was very hard to watch.

“I’m just appalled, I really would like to know what made the officer think that it was okay to slap a kid,” said Bacon.

Action News Jax spoke with Bacon along with other residents who say after viewing this video, they noticed this incident happened right here on 16th St West and Division St.

“That wasn’t even a small tap, that was like somebody is threatening you and you slap them,” said Bacon.

We reached out to JSO for comment on this incident.

They sent Action News Jax this statement back:

“We are aware of the incident you reference below, and it is being administratively reviewed. As such, we are unable to comment further,”.

We asked Carson how this process might work with JSO.

“The proper way to examine this is to sit everyone who was there and there were a number of officers there and interview them to determine what if anything they saw,” said Carson.

Carson says after this investigation the officer could be required to undergo retraining, and perhaps even lose pay.

