‘I’m not recusing myself’: St. Johns Airport Authority Board Chair casts votes against internal investigation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns Airport Authority Board voted against launching an internal investigation into allegations of Sunshine Law violations facing two of its members Monday.

Action News Jax told you in February when the board’s former law firm withdrew its representation citing the allegations against the Board Chair and another member.

The motion to discuss a potential internal investigation was brought by Board Member Jennifer Liotta.

St. Johns Aviation Authority Board Member Len Tucker recused himself from voting on the motion, noting he and Board Chair Reba Ludlow are the members facing the Sunshine Law violation allegations.

Ludlow refused to do the same.

“No, I don’t have to recuse myself because that’s a rumor. So, I’m not recusing myself,” said Ludlow.

With her no vote, the motion died on a 2-2 vote.

Aviation Counsel Chad Roberts stepped in to help the board out after its previous law firm withdrew its representation and lobbed the allegations against Ludlow and Tucker.

Roberts acknowledged the state attorney’s office has likely already launched a criminal investigation and encouraged everyone involved with the airport to cooperate.

“There is no subject matter that any person should feel any reservation about discussing with any law enforcement agency,” said Roberts.

Board member Dennis Clarke, who was the other no vote on the motion to discuss a potential internal investigation, argued the board should allow the state attorney’s office do its work and questioned the validity of the law firm’s claims.

But Board Member Liotta argued an internal investigation would be in the public’s best interest.

“So, if we are not willing to hold ourselves accountable to do an investigation, then I question whether we deserve to be an independent body at all,” said Liotta.

Chair Ludlow repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and at one point, even questioned whether it’s necessary for the board to hire new legal counsel.

Ultimately, she did vote in favor of putting out an RFP to hire new counsel.

Ludlow said multiple times throughout the meeting, “Just because you call somebody a pink elephant, doesn’t make them a pink elephant”.

