‘I’m numb’: Daughter navigates life following Middleburg parents’ murder 

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing from the sister of a local 14-year-old who investigators say shot and killed his parents in their Middleburg home last month.

Ayanna Russell is trying to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of a family tragedy. Now Ayanna is taking care of her parents’ unpaid bills and handling their funeral expenses. She says the weight of her loss and the debt is too much for her to handle.

“I’m numb. I don’t have any emotion right now,” said Russell.

This is how Ayanna Russell feels every day since her parents were shot and killed. Clay County investigators say Ayanna’s 14-year-old brother admitted to killing them last month.

Action News Jax first told you when authorities said Trevor Lee shot and killed his parents, Brandi Smith and David Lee, in their Middleburg home after an argument. Lee then called 911, according to his arrest report, and turned himself in to deputies.

He is being charged as an adult with 1st degree murder.

Since that day, Ayanna has been struggling to process the fact that her parents are gone – and her brother is behind bars.

“Certain things in my life happen, I’m like, ‘Oh, I remember this. Let me go show my mom,’ because she talked about it before, but then I have to remind myself, my mother is no longer here and I can no longer talk to my best friend anymore,” said Russell.

“It’s just a never-ending cycle of me realizing my parents are gone and just me just crying all over again.”

Since her parents’ passing, Ayanna says she’s been dealt the burden of having their Middleburg home cleaned from the crime scene. She says the financial stress this is placing on her is inhibiting her ability to move forward.

“I’m already going through so much emotionally, and you know I have to deal with losing my parents, and there’s so much emotion I have to regulate and take in, but with that along the lines, I also have to pay off all these bills,” said Russell. “It’s hard because I cannot, I cannot fully grieve. Until I know all of this is paid off, and I can finally rest and actually start my healing process.”

Ayanna says she talks to her brother every day. Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio asked her how he was doing, and she said he’s hanging in there. There is a GoFundMe link to help support Ayanna during this difficult time.

