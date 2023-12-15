IMAX at World of Golf Village will remain open until the end of January

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — IMAX at the World of Golf Village will be staying open until January 31, 2024.

World of Golf Village says to stay updated through their website worldgolfimax.com, or their social media pages for more information.

The decision comes amidst uncertainty regarding the property’s future, as St. Johns County commissioners have yet to outline a clear plan for the iconic venue, which has been a local attraction since its opening in 1998.

The theater’s 80-foot-wide and 50-foot-high screen has been a unique draw, distinguishing it as the sole legitimate IMAX screen in Northeast Florida predating the 2008 shift towards digital projectors in common multiplexes. The World Golf IMAX also ranks as the second-largest screen in the entire state of Florida.

Visitors will now have the opportunity to enjoy screenings at the World Golf IMAX throughout the full month of September, as the venue seeks to extend its presence in the community ahead of the planned relocation of the World Golf Hall of Fame to Pinehurst, North Carolina.

