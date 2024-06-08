Impact Clay Train to bring free healthcare and support to Grove Park Elementary June 15th

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Impact Clay Train, a mobile service that offers free healthcare and support to communities, will be at Grove Park Elementary School on Saturday, June 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This initiative provides essential services at no cost and without any financial requirements, ensuring accessibility for all community members.

The Impact Clay Train includes a team of healthcare professionals and community workers who deliver medical check-ups, manage chronic illnesses, and provide mental health support. They also assist with accessing social services such as SNAP, WIC, Medicare, and Medicaid. In addition to healthcare services, the event will offer complimentary haircuts, food, clothing, books, and technical needs.

The event aims to support families, individuals, and children through various activities and collaborative projects. Attendees can enjoy free burgers and hotdogs while benefiting from the wide range of services provided.

For more information, call 904-330-1848 or visit www.impactclay.org.

