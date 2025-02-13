Imprisoned former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn appeals fraud conviction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn is attempting to have his conviction overturned.

In an appeal filed Tuesday, Zahn’s legal team argued that his conviction should be reversed and that the case “should be remanded for entry of a judgment of acquittal, dismissal, or new trial, depending on the reasons for reversal.”

Action News Jax told you in January when Zahn reported to prison to serve a 48-month sentence for his crimes.

Zahn was found guilty by a jury in 2024 for conspiracy to embezzle and steal municipal funds and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors say he had tried to make millions off selling the utility in 2019.

In the appeal, Zahn’s legal team calls the prosecution “politically charged” and an example of the government “warping federal statutes” to take over a case they believe should have been handled locally.

They continue, arguing that the prosecution relied on the argument that Zahn defrauded the city of property that “never existed and, even if it had, to which the city had no legal right through a benefit plan that also never existed.”

Former JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher, Zahn’s co-defendant in the trial, was found not guilty.

Read the full appeal below:

