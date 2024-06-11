Increased security at Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Green Cove Springs PD after reported threat

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has reportedly heightened security measures at the Sheriff’s Office and the Green Cove Springs Police Department (GCSPD) after a threat was reported on Tuesday morning.

The threat was communicated through the Saferwatch app, alerting authorities and the community to potential danger at their facilities in Green Cove Springs.

In response to the threat, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued an increased presence of CCSO and GCSPD in the area.

The measures include increased patrols and stricter security protocols. All individuals attempting to enter the Administration Building, Jail, or Courthouse will be subject to searches.

The CCSO has informed Action News Jax that no one is injured and is actively working to locate the individual who made the 911 call.

This situation is under active investigation, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

