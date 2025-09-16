Indiana man gets 40 years for secretly filming child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A repeat sex offender from Indiana has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse materials.

Jerry Michael Moore, 42, pleaded guilty in June to secretly recording a child he had access to.

Federal agents caught Moore in January at the JAXPORT Cruise Terminal in Jacksonville.

He was returning from a cruise when U.S. Customs officers searched him because of a prior conviction for sexual misconduct with a minor in 2007.

During the search, officers found Moore’s cellphone. Inside a hidden folder, they discovered disturbing videos of a young girl.

Homeland Security agents confirmed the footage showed child sexual abuse.

Moore later admitted to using hidden cameras, including one through a crawl space, to secretly record the child in a shower.

Investigators found even more videos on his phone.

