Indigenous Culture takes center stage at the JCA tonight

By Elandra Fernandez
Jewish Community Alliance Event (Jewish Community Alliance)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Jewish Community Alliance welcomes an evening dedicated to Indigenous culture.

This event will feature storytelling and live performances that celebrate Native traditions and history.

Special guest, Larry Yazzie, an international lecturer, dancer and educator, will share his insights and artistry.

The event is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Together Against Hate: Indigenous People

WHERE: Jewish Community Alliance, 8505 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

WHEN: Wednesday, November 5 | 7:00 PM

For more information and registration visit here.

