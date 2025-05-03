Inmate who died after an incident inside the Duval Co. Jail laid to rest

Jacksonville, FLA. — Funeral services were held in Arlington on Saturday for Charles Faggart.

Faggart, 31, died days after an April 7th incident inside the Duval County Jail, which led to nine JSO corrections officers being stripped of their authority. Action News Jax learned on Friday that the officers involved have been reassigned to work at the Duval County Courthouse.

An incident report revealed that Faggart was being moved to a cell when he “was displaying aggressive, erratic and disruptive behavior by thrashing his body, clenching his fist and pushing & pulling actions while attempting to escort into the dorm.”

Several officers tried to put Faggart in a restraint chair, but they say he continued to fight. Action News Jax sources told us that Faggart was eventually pepper-sprayed during this part of the incident. Officers also put a spit mask over Faggart’s head, according to the report.

At 7:24 that morning, the jail’s mental health director spoke to Faggart and, according to the report said, “that he did fentanyl, she deemed him fit to be placed in self-harm housing.”

A nurse also evaluated Faggart and deemed him well enough to remain in the restraint chair. More than one hour later, at 8:51 that morning, eight of the officers who have been suspended took Faggart out of the restraint chair and escorted him into a cell.

What happened next is heavily redacted in the report, but it said between 8:55 a.m. and 8:57 a.m. that morning, Faggart was placed back in the restraint safety chair.

Then the report said that by 9 a.m., medical staff arrived and Faggart was transported to the hospital.

He died on April 10. We’re still waiting to learn the cause of his death and whether anyone will be criminally charged.

Meanwhile, attorney Belkis Plata released this statement on the family’s behalf after the funeral:

Today, the family of Charles Faggart lays their beloved son to rest. On Monday, April 7, Charles was transported from the Duval County Jail to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced brain dead on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Charles was an organ donor. Although he gave the gift of life to others, some of his organs could not be used due to the severe internal injuries he sustained while in custody.

Medical professionals we consulted have reviewed Charles’s hospital records and confirmed that no fentanyl was detected in his system upon admission—contrary to statements in a police report alleging that Charles told officers he had taken fentanyl. That statement came from officers who are themselves under investigation, and we maintain that this claim is false.

The family remains desperate for answers. Our team has been in contact with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, and the FBI. Each agency has indicated that investigations are ongoing but have been unable to provide any updates or a timeline for resolution.

Burying their son without answers has been one of the hardest parts of this nightmare. It is a devastating reality to lay him in the ground without knowing what truly happened or who will be held accountable. The family continues to call for transparency, accountability, and timely justice for Charles.

Action News Jax will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

