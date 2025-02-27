Inside the Threats: WOKV Talks with Self-Described Nazi Terrorist who Pranked Florida Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — [NOTE: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.]

Police are still investigating after telephone calls to schools in St. Johns County forced lockdowns this week.

In an exclusive interview, WOKV spoke with one of the individuals who claims that he is behind the threats.

[NOTE: This interview contains references and audio that some may find disturbing. The comments made during the interview do not reflect the beliefs of WOKV, Cox Media Group, or our staff, including the interviewer. In the clip marked “Audio Clip,” the audio (which includes voices and music in the clip marked “Call”) was provided by the individual being interviewed, identified as “Alex” during the call to the school.]

During the course of the interview the subject, identified as “Alex” in the call to the school (posted below), stated that he is between the ages of 13 and 17. He said that he lives with his mom, who has no idea that he “swats” for a living. If she knew, he says, she would probably report him to the police.

Swatting is a (usually) high tech method of prank calling to elicit a police response.

A self-described “Nazi,” who thinks that religious minorities and immigrants are to blame for an influx of crime in his area, he says that he makes most of his calls at the behest of clients - usually students - who pay him with Crypto currency or other forms of difficult-to trace funding sources.

Landrum Middle School Landrum Middle School Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV Cox Media Group (Elandra Fernandez, WOKV Cox Media )

When asked if it would upset his mom to know what he does, he said, “yes.” She does not know that he is a Nazi. He uses - and sells - illegal drugs - including cocaine and methamphetamine.

“Alex” says he is not worried about being caught by law enforcement officials. “We’re never going to be caught.” In reaching out to the media he said that he called other media outlets but no one would listen. He and his associate want attention, he admits, and want other people to know what they do and how they do it so that more people cause disruption as well.

They do not want anyone to get hurt but, “The government,” he says, “is f----- up and they need to be held accountable for the s--- they do on a daily basis.” If anyone were to get hurt, he says that they would stop. However, he believes that someone has already died as a result of a swatting call that he made.

In addition to schools, he says that they have targeted police stations, hospitals, and government institutions.

In the case of Alice B. Landrum Middle School in Ponte Vedra Beach, he says that he was contacted by a student there who hired him to made the prank call. He makes a “significant” living swatting, and says that drug deals are not as profitable.

“Swatting is easy, it’s fun, anyone can do it.” Although the person with whom WOKV chatted online said that they often responded to clients who were seeking retribution for being bullied, “Alex” said that he is a bully and has no problem with people bullying others.

Following the interview the associate with whom Alex works deleted the social media account used to contact WOKV, but had consented to the recording of the interview.

[PERSONAL NOTE: The decision was made to air and publish this story, the interview, and the accompanying call after much thought. Members of the WOKV News team connected with this story on a very personal level, not just as journalists but also as members of the community we serve - as parents, colleagues, and citizens frustrated with the threats that appear to be ever-increasing in our world. We “bleeped” identifiers to protect those most directly involved, to not glorify the actions of the man referenced as “Alex,” and, yes, to protect our sources. Stories like this have many victims, not the least of which are the students who deal with the threat of school shootings on a daily basis. Sometimes we hear headlines and “stories” without a deeper look into all of the perspectives. This post is an opportunity to hear that - yet another perspective behind the headline. KB]





