Insomnia Cookies opening third Jacksonville shop at Five Points May 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Insomnia Cookies, the renowned late-night bakery famous for its warm, gooey treats, is expanding its footprint in Jacksonville with the opening of its third store in the vibrant Five Points area.

The latest addition to Insomnia’s roster marks its 12th store in Florida and its impressive 279th location nationwide.

Dedicated to satisfying sweet cravings around the clock, Insomnia Cookies caters to customers with its tempting array of warm cookies, including classics like Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, and Confetti Deluxe. Additionally, the bakery boasts a range of vegan options, delectable brookies, brownies, and blondies, as well as its innovative Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors.

STORE DETAILS

Address: 815 Lomax Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204

815 Lomax Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Store Hours:

Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.



Monday 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.



Tuesday 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.



Wednesday 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.



Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 a.m.



Friday 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 a.m.



Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 a.m.

GRAND OPENING EVENT DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. Sweet Offers:

On Saturday, May 4, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., the first 50 Insomniacs in line at noon who visit the new Jacksonville store will receive a FREE 6-pack of assorted Classic cookies. Insomniacs can also earn free delivery with the code JACKSONVILLE .

Customers will be able to celebrate all day and late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, milk pong, and more.



$2 from every Classic 6-pack sold in-store from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. at the new Jacksonville location will be donated to Feeding Northeast Florida.

As part of its expansion, Insomnia Cookies is also on the lookout for passionate individuals to join its team. Interested applicants can apply for part-time positions such as cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders through Careers.InsomniaCookies.com.

To enhance the Insomniac experience, the bakery encourages customers to download the Insomnia Cookies app, available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. The app enables users to track deliveries, reorder favorites, and access exclusive deals.

Founded in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room, Insomnia Cookies has since grown into a nationwide phenomenon, offering its delectable treats for local delivery and nationwide shipping.

To learn more about Insomnia Cookies or to place an order, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com or follow the brand on social media for the latest updates and promotions.

