INTERVIEW: Partisan shift in the DOJ, Kash Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director

Scott MacFarlane looks at several developing stories in DC, including the latest on an apparent partisan shift in the Department of Justice, as Trump’s influence leads to additional case dismissals in advance of Kash Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director. And Linda McMahon is on track for confirmation to head the Department of Education, just in time for Trump to eliminate that department.

“Today the Senate is going to confirm Kash Patel to be the new FBI Director which is remarkably impactful and an important thing. But it may be the sixth or seventh important thing today” says MacFarlane.

Other top things to watch out for today are “Let’s start with Ukraine where you have the President slamming Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The President has upended the relationship between the US and Ukraine at a sensitive moment. Without foreign aid from the US its unclear if Ukraine can continue defending itself from Russia” said MacFarlane.

“The Department of Justice today is waiting for a ruling from a judge in Manhattan about the case of New York Mayor, Eric Adams, which might seem like a local issue to New York but it’s not” says MacFarlane. “If the DOJ prevails it could upend all federal prosecutions nationwide”.

When it comes to the Department of Education, MacFarlane says “There are cuts coming. Major cuts. The President has said that he hopes Linda McMahon would be the last secretary of education. I don’t see any interference with her confirmation.”

