INTERVIEW: Which cabinet level members of the Trump administration are being voted on this week?

Kristine Bellino and Ryan Schmelz look at the latest Senate confirmation votes, where it’s not a question of whether Patel or McMahon will pass, but whether or not lame duck Sen. Mitch McConnell will continue his opposition votes for Trump’s nominees. The legacy senator and President Trump have seen a far less amicable relationship than during Trump’s previous tenure.

“Considered highly controversial by both Democrats and Republicans, it seems like the Trump Administration is delivering slam dunks cabinet wise” says Bellino.

“What we are going to be watching for today is to see what leader McConnell does today. If he’s going to continue his contentious relationship with President Trump and his nominees. That’s going to be a fascinating thing to watch because he’s the only one who has voted ‘No’ on more that two of the picks so far. He’s voted ‘No’ on three so far which are Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert Kennedy Jr. so now we will see what he does with Kash Patel” said Schmelz.

“The two do not see eye-to-eye on everything. When President Trump the first time, McConnell was an asset when it came to getting certain agendas passed and also getting his nominees confirmed. McConnell is not in leadership and they have said a lot of negative things about each other over the past couple of years” Schmelz continues.

“Linda McMahon’s nomination is going to be up for vote in the Senate today and I think she is going to be expected to pass but I don’t know know when the confirmation will officially go down” says Schmelz. “They are going to take a break from confirmations after the Patel vote and then they will move on to budget reconciliation and then next week probably continue with confirmations”.

