Invasive tumbleweeds are causing problems in Nassau County: Learn how to combat them

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach and the non-profit group Invader Raiders are teaming up to help combat an invasive plant growing in Nassau County.

The Russian Thistle, a spikey tumbleweed commonly shown in depictions of the wild west, has popped up in parts of Florida.

Once mature, it often ends up breaking loose and rolling across local beaches, so the goal is to get them while they’re young and green.

Tumbleweed Living tumbleweed Photo: National History Museum (UK)

A single plant can produce more than 200,000 seeds, according to the University of Arizona. When they roll, they leave those seeds behind and contribute to an increasing population the following year. The tumbleweeds pose a fire hazard and a threat to both native beach wildlife and people enjoying the beaches.

Tumbleweed (Russian Thistle) collection in Nassau County

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The plants can be identified by their round shape, fleshy, needle-like leaves, and striped stems.

Invader Raiders will host a Russian Thistle training session and plant round-up on Wednesday, June 11th at Fort Clinch State Park. The event will begin at 8:30 A.M. and end around 10 A.M.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and water with them to the meetup in the East End Parking Lot.

The groups are also searching for volunteers to “adopt” and walk a half mile of the beach twice a month through August or September to help remove the invasive plant.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Kathy Russell at krussell@fbfl.org

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]