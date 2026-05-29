INVESTIGATES: Documents raise residency questions surrounding DCPS School Board Member Darryl Willie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Investigates has uncovered information raising questions about where Duval County School Board Member Darryl Willie lives.

Willie represents District 4, but according to his voter registration profile, he’s not currently living there.

The address on file with the Supervisor of Elections Office is located in School District 6, and a voter audit report obtained by Action News Jax shows he made the address change almost six months ago, in December of last year.

The situation appears similar to the conundrum former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams found himself in 2022, when it was discovered he had moved to Nassau County.

He subsequently announced his retirement.

“You do have to remain a resident of your district while you’re the elected member. So, yes, you could be removed from office,” said Duval Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland.

Holland explained under both local and state law, school board members must be residents of the district the serve for the entirety of their term.

Local ordinance states if members fall out of compliance, they vacate their seat.

“Ultimately, it is the Governor that makes that decision to remove someone if they’re not a qualified elector,” said Holland.

But the questions don’t end there.

According to the property appraiser’s website, Willie is listed as still owning a home in his district.

The new address he reports living at on his voter registration profile is owned by Monique Thompson.

Thompson is one of Willie’s own appointees to the DCPS Audit Advisory Committee.

We reached out to Willie Thursday morning asking him to clarify where he lives.

He didn’t respond.

We also reached out to the school district with the documentation we’d collected.

The only response we received was simply, “Thank you for sharing this information with us for our review. We have forwarded your emails to Board Member Willie so he can address your concerns directly.”

Holland said even if Willie still resides in his district, he could face additional problems if he knowingly submitted false information on his voter registration form.

“When you change any information, you are swearing to an oath that everything that you’re doing is correct and accurate and it’s a 3rd-degree felony if someone submits information that’s inaccurate,” said Holland. ”So, again, there’s a lot of questions to be answered and we have one too, do you live where you are asking to be a voter?”

Holland said it’s also possible someone else could have changed Willie’s information with the Supervisor of Elections.

It’s happened before.

In 2020 a man from Naples was arrested and charged with a felony after he changed the address on Governor Ron DeSantis’ voter registration.

We don’t know if that happened in this case because again, Willie has not responded to our questions.

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