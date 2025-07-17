INVESTIGATES: JFRD overtime being ‘analyzed’ following budget questions, possible sick leave abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will analyze how it utilizes overtime spending, and possible sick leave abuse, after Action News Jax’s Ben Becker started asking questions.

It comes as Jacksonville heads into budget season, and city leaders are preparing to go over all aspects of spending.

An Action News Jax investigation reveals that JFRD’s budget has ballooned nearly 30% over the past three years, with overtime costs soaring by nearly 50% and no formal audit has been called.

Budget breakdown: A growing price tag

Since the 2022–23 fiscal year, JFRD’s budget has grown from $345 million to a proposed $434 million for 2025–26. That’s a jump of nearly $90 million. City officials say the increase is largely due to a historic union agreement that includes salary raises and a return to a defined benefit pension plan.

But it’s the overtime spike that’s becoming a growing inferno. JFRD’s annual overtime spending jumped from $21 million in 2022 to $30 million in 2024 and the department is on pace to exceed its overtime budget by $4.5 million this fiscal year alone.

Who’s earning six figures in OT?

Internal payroll data obtained by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker shows that five firefighters have earned over $100,000 in overtime in 2024. Among them is Captain Nnaemeka Ibeabuchi, who has reportedly cleared six figures in OT for five consecutive years.

A deeper look into City of Jacksonville human resources interview transcripts from the recent fire chief interview process, where Percy Golden was selected by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s office, shows three other candidates specifically cited overtime as a major issue within the department: District Chief Tim Nguyen, Engineer Michael Pluhacek, and Chief of Recruitment Renaldo Horn.

“Do you think overtime is being abused?” Becker asked JFRD Battalion Chief Chip Drysdale.

“I would consider it unsustainable as a department. It’s definitely driving our budget,” Drysdale said.

The human cost: Safety, sleep deprivation, and stress

Drysdale said firefighters often work three to five 24-hour shifts in a row.

“I’ve worked doubles where I didn’t get a wink of sleep. On your second shift, you can’t even tell someone your name, let alone make critical decisions,” he said. “It can be very dangerous. For you or anybody else.”

A Harvard study found 40% of firefighters are sleep deprived, which is linked to higher rates of cancer, cardiac arrest, and suicide.

Unlike other city employees, firefighters can volunteer for virtually unlimited overtime, raising concerns about physical and mental health.

Why so much overtime?

Drysdale points to what he calls a “liberal sick policy,” saying too many shifts are left vacant especially between Fridays and Mondays.

Despite requests, the department told Action News Jax it does not have documents tracking sick leave overtime. However, District Chief Aaron Bebernitz specifically mentioned “sick leave abuse” in his HR interview for the Chief position.

Drysdale, who made about $42,000 in overtime in 2024, said his overtime is to keep minimum staffing levels whether someone takes off for vacation or especially calls out sick. There is a smaller pool of Chiefs to choose from to fill-in for those roles and they are paid at a higher rate to begin with.

What’s at stake for the City?

Jacksonville’s City Council Auditor’s Office projects deficits between $44 million and $105 million over the next four years.

The city also faces $3.5 billion in debt from police and fire pension obligations - part of why a watchdog group gave Jacksonville a “D” grade for financial health last year. However, the city maintains it’s financially sound and points to Jacksonville receiving an AA+ bond rating from Fitch.

Official responses

In statements to Action News Jax:

JFRD said:

“There are many reasons for overtime within JFRD. Minimum staffing levels, mandatory training, job injuries, personal leave, deployments, storms, CORE, etc. JFRD personnel are required to be on duty 24/7 every day of the year. Most private business do not hire overtime when personnel take a day off. When JFRD personnel take a well-deserved day off or they are assigned to other duties such as training, the department must fill those vacancies in order to maintain mandatory minimum staffing levels on apparatus. This requires the use of overtime. In addition, JFRD is an ISO Class 1 department and that rating saves citizens of the City of Jacksonville almost $300M annually in reduced property insurance premiums. ISO requires JFRD to keep minimum staffing levels on duty at all times in order to maintain this prestigious rating. With that said, JFRD keeps overtime usage at the lowest levels possible while still maintaining the required staffing levels necessary to keep this community safe.”

The Mayor’s Office added:

“Jacksonville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country each year. As a result, we need to add more firefighters, fire stations, and equipment to keep up with that growth. Doing so not only ensures the safety of our citizens through reduced response times, but it also maintains our top-notch ISO rating that deliver’s $300 million in property insurance savings for homeowners each year. The increase in the mayor’s proposed 2025-2026 budget is in large part due to the historic union agreement that was negotiated to increase salaries and return to a defined benefit pension. This progress creates better recruitment and retainment opportunities that save taxpayer dollars over time. In our efforts to continually streamline services and create more efficiency, Chief Golden has asked Manager of Strategic Initiatives Willie King to lead an effort to analyze overtime spending and make recommendations on how to utilize it more efficiently, while meeting necessary staffing requirements.”

What’s Next?

City Council begins budget hearings in August. Becker has reached out to JFRD Chief Percy Golden and the firefighter’s union for comment. As of publication of this story, there has not been any responses.

