Investigation continues into deadly Putnam County fire

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are still working to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in East Palatka.

The fire on North Maryland Avenue started early Monday morning.

Fernando Hernandez Mendez, 31, and Enrique Hernandez Mendez, 33, were found dead inside the home.

Angel Enrique Diaz Perez, 4, died later at the hospital.

Carolina Gomez, 27, and two children - 18-month-old Jesus Hernandez and 7-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez Gomez - remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators said it was 7-year-old Elizabeth who escaped the burning home and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

Action News Jax will continue to follow this investigation.

