Is Walker Little a bargain for the Jaguars?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars’ GM Trent Baalke made sure to extend Walker Little during his final days in Jacksonville, inking the second round selection to a three-year, $40.5 million contract. This came just after the Jaguars finalized a trade, sending long-time left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings.

The question is, did the Jaguars get a bargain in their new franchise left tackle, Walker Little?

Walker Little performed admirably this past season, allowing just 13 pressures and two sacks over the course of the season, 316 pass-block snaps. His 4.1% pressure rate ranked 18th among offensive tackles and 11th among the 32 highest paid tackles.

Little has actually drastically improved each of the last three seasons, though his lack of consistent play or consistent home are partially to blame. In 2024, Little allowed the previously stated 4.1%, down from 5.9% in 2023, and well down from his 9.6% in 2022.

Look what consistency and play time can do.

Despite his low pressure rate last season, the Jaguars were able to ink Little to just $13.5 million per year, which ranks 33rd among NFL offensive tackles and 18th among left tackles.

Recently, that contract seems to only get better as more and more offensive tackles are getting paid the big bucks without the pedigree to back it up.

The Titans signed Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million contract ($20.5 APY), despite allowing a pressure rate of 6.67% last season. His pressure rate ranked 56th among the top 68 tackles.

Two recent signings the last few days only make Little’s contract look even sweeter for the Jaguars.

The Raiders recently signed Kolton Miller to a three-year, $66 million contract ($22 APY). Last season, Miller allowed a pressure on 5.31% of pass-block snaps, 31st among the top 68 tackles.

The Green Bay Packers quickly followed suit, extending tackle Zach Tom to his deal with a similar APY to that of Miller. Tom signed a four-year, $88 million contract, while allowing a pressure rate of 4.27%, 20th among the top 68 tackles.

If Little can mirror his 2024 pass-blocking production and continue to improve in the run-game behind Liam Coen’s guidance, his contract figures to be one of the best values among all offensive lineman, especially considering he is no longer on his rookie deal.

Little’s never had a full-season at one particular position or as a starter. Now is his opportunity to really make a name for himself. He’s improved every step of the way, it’s time to take that leap to become one of the league’s premier blind side blockers.

