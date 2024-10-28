‘It just doesn’t show up:’ Residents of new Nassau neighborhood report missing mail dating back at least a month

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple neighbors in a new Nassau County neighborhood claim their mail has been missing for at least a month.

The mail issue comes right in the middle of election season.

David Podvia moved into Wildlight, a new neighborhood in Nassau County, just about a month ago.

“Mail is coming in on informed mail and I’m expecting it and it just doesn’t show up,” said Podvia.

Initially, he said he and other neighbors were told until the community mailbox had locks installed, they would need to go to the Yulee Post Office to get their mail.

Podvia told Action News Jax he’s gone there numerous times only to find out they can’t locate his mail.

“I’m missing my driver’s license. I’m missing portage documents, about three letters from the mortgage company. I am missing gift cards,” said Podvia.

On a community Facebook page, other neighbors also claim missing driver’s licenses, mortgage documents, gift cards, utility bills, replacement credit cards, checks, voter ID cards, and mail ballots.

“In Florida, by law, you’re required to have a new driver’s license within 30 days of changing address. So, for me and my neighbors, we’re technically in violation of Florida law and it seems like it’s because of the postal service,” said Podvia.

Action News Jax reached out to the Yulee Post Office, but couldn’t get through to anyone over the phone.

We also reached out to the regional media contact for USPS, but our inquiry was responded to with a series of questions regarding specific addresses, tracking numbers, and a question about whether neighbors had properly changed their addresses.

We responded to the best of our ability and are waiting to hear back.

Podvia said the locks on the community mailbox were installed Friday, and that the post office has told him that will solve the problem.

At the community mailbox, we saw a postal worker delivering some mail Monday.

Still, Podvia says he has little faith his missing mail dilemma will be resolved as fast as he and other neighbors would like to see.

“For my neighbors and I, we just want all the mail that’s missing and we don’t know whether that’s sitting in the back of the Yulee Post Office or if that’s sitting somewhere in Jacksonville off King Street,” said Podvia.

Podvia said he’s also reached out to both local Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District) and US Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) about the neighborhood’s issues with the post office.

