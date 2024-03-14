‘It means a lot:’ Debs store set to reopen in the summer of 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Debs Store on Jacksonville’s Eastside, which opened in 1911 and closed in 2011, is set to reopen soon.

“It means a lot to this community,” Maria Hughes said.

The Debs Store is a historic grocery store and will be fully renovated.

Hughes, who has a business on the Eastside and once lived in the community, said the Debs Store was big in their area.

“Debs was one of the stores where we could come and get the best thick neckbones, anything that you needed,” said Hughes.

The store sits on Florida Ave and Hughes says it hasn’t been the same since they closed.

“It was very convenient, you didn’t have to go way downtown to Winn-Dixie, 48th, and Main,” Hughes said.

Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci described the store as an important piece of the neighborhood.

“Debs store is like a hub of the Eastside,” Jacksonville City Council Member Matt Carlucci said.

Carlucci added that the Debs Store has partnered with Lift Jax and other organizations to fully renovate the building.

Trying to bring the store back, he is working with an organization called Lift Jax over in the Eastside. They’re looking to bring it back into a grocery store on the first floor. On the second floor, there is going to be a Goodwill satellite, which helps people find jobs.

According to Lift Jax, Jacksonville’s Eastside received a $2 million investment to revitalize Debs store.

Carlucci believes all of the money counts.

“It will be worth every dog on nickel, and it will be a sweet and wonderful day when the store reopens,” said Carlucci.

The Debs Store is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

