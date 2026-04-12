‘It was a fright’: Black plumes of smoke seen in Durkeeville after fire Saturday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A quiet Saturday afternoon in the Durkeeville neighborhood turned into a scene of panic as a massive plume of black smoke rose over the skyline, triggered by a shed fire that quickly spread to a family home.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) arrived at the scene around 3:20 p.m. Twelve fire apparatuses were deployed to battle the blaze, which officials say originated in a backyard shed before threatening the main residence.

Inside the home at the time were two adults and an infant. Fortunately, JFRD confirmed that all three escaped the building safely.

The sight of the fire was visible for blocks. Dorothy Whetstone, a local neighbor, was just leaving church when she noticed the darkening sky.

“It was a fright to see so much smoke, and that fire was blazing all up on the trees,” Whetstone said. She described hearing terrifying sounds coming from the property. “Then you would hear something go ‘pshh, pshh.’ Like some gas tank or something was blowing up.”

Those sounds were confirmed by fire officials to be the relief valve of a 100-gallon propane tank. The intense heat caused the valve to release gas, which fueled the thick, black smoke seen across the neighborhood.

While the family declined to speak on camera, they shared that the house served as a central hub where relatives frequently gathered. As the smoke cleared, other family members began to arrive at the scene, visibly shaken. They are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Nathan Libecca, a Jacksonville resident who witnessed the emergency response, described the atmosphere as frantic.

“I was really just hoping that nobody was inside and hurt,” Libecca said. He emphasized the importance of community vigilance, noting that he was one of the first to dial 9-1-1. “If you think somebody’s called already, I suggest you call anyway.”

JFRD is looking into what was the exact cause of the spark that started the fire in the shed. While the home sustained damage, fire crews were successful in containing the blaze before it could spread to more properties.

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