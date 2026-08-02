‘It was shocking’: 3 teens shot and another wounded in overnight Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting on the Westside that left four people wounded in what authorities believe was an isolated incident.

Police got a call around 11:40 on Saturday to reports of gunfire in the 6900 block of Ortega Woods Drive. Upon arrival at the Woods of Ortega condominium complex, officers discovered three male victims in their late teens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Around the same time, a fourth gunshot victim was located nearby on Ortega Park Boulevard.

JSO confirmed that the two scenes are connected. At this stage in the investigation, JSO officials stated it does not appear that the victims knew the suspect.

The violent outbreak stunned residents of the typically quiet community.

Neighbors pointed out the building they say had a heavy police presence last night. When Action News Jax tried to knock on that complex’s doors, we noticed several doorbell cameras. As well as visible blood splatter on the staircase going up to the second floor. More blood was noticed outside a door and window.

“It was shocking and crazy,” said Grantley Kirton, who has lived in Ortega Woods for 11 years. “I’ve never heard of anything of this sort, never.”

Other neighbors echoed the sentiment, expressing disbelief that such violence could occur in their immediate surroundings.

“We don’t have issues in our neighborhood,” resident Elena Bennett said.

“I’m surprised because I’ve never seen any violence, never seen them fighting, never seen nothing,” said neighbor Michael Jones. “It’s just been peaceful. I’m praying for the victims, and I’m praying that they find the perpetrators.”

Detectives are still investigating and reviewing area surveillance video to identify the suspect.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

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