‘It’s devastating’: Neighbors react after sheriff says teen shot, killed parents in Middleburg

A 14-year-old boy is now behind bars, and his parents now dead in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Trevor Lee shot and killed both his parents, David Lee and Brandi Smith, overnight Monday morning.

“We’ve been here almost five years and nothing like this has happened,” Elyssa Larson, who lives just a few houses down, told Action News Jax. “It’s devastating that it happened so close to our home.”

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says it all began just after midnight Monday morning, when Trevor allegedly called 911 himself to report he had just killed his parents, then walked down to the CrossPointe Church down the street.

Read: Sheriff: 14-year-old boy shoots parents dead in Middleburg home, walks to church

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies then picked up Trevor, and his parents were found dead in their home on Silver Point, off of County Road 220 in Middleburg.

Investigators say the gun Lee used to kill his parents was also found on the scene, and that they believe it was his parents’ gun.

“At this time, we believe it’s going to be the parents’ gun, but we’re still, again, looking into that,” Sheriff Cook said. “[We’re] Talking to him, finding out where the gun was, how he got a hold of the gun, how did he know the gun was there. The gun was recovered at the scene, he left the gun at the scene when he walked to the church to call 911.”

Seth Myers lives right down the road from where it happened, and told Action News Jax his daughter used to ride the bus with Trevor to school every morning.

At first glance, Myers said that Trevor seemed like a typical neighborhood teenager, adding that he never would have expected the teenage boy to turn a gun on his parents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I’ve seen that kid multiple times,” Myers highlighted. “He’s always playing basketball with his friends, walking here and there, goes to 7-11, pretty just shocking, I think.”

Sheriff Cook said there are still more questions left to be answered and investigating to be done, particularly into the boy’s mental health and school history.

“All of that is going to be looked at,” Sheriff Cook outlined. “His history at school, any previous context, we don’t know right now, but that will be part of the investigative process.”

Clay parents killed in shooting

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.