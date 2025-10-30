It’s going to be a busy weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Halloween is on Friday, and drivers need to stay alert, as kids and parents alike will be out in full force. Christian Hancock with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says, “It’s incumbent upon drivers to know where they are and understand that they’re in these residential areas, especially, and to expect kids to dart out into traffic. The younger they are, the more apt they are to run out into the street.”

He says parents can help drivers by not having kids in “ blacked out” clothing, but if they are, make sure they have a light with them, it will help drivers.

Expect a large police presence downtown as the Florida/Georgia Games festivities are in full swing. Hancock says Florida-Georgia game day is probably the biggest workday for both JSO and JFRD as far as manpower is concerned, each year.

If you are planning to go to the stadium on gameday, whether you are going to the game or just for the festivities, Hancock urges people to get there early, and if you don’t already have parking, it’s going to be tuff to find. Officers will be on-site directing drivers to available spots, but assume those spots will go fast. You won’t want to rely on your phone when it comes to getting around downtown; you will have to go where you are directed, so Google Maps won’t do you any good around the stadium area. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. Saturday, gates open at 1:30 and kickoff is at 3:30.

©2025 Cox Media Group