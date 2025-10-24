It’s official: No Blue Angels at Jacksonville’s Sea & Sky Air Show, civilian acts will perform

The City of Jacksonville has announced the lineup for the 2025 Sea & Sky Air Show, set to take place this weekend in Jacksonville Beach, featuring a variety of civilian performers.

Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Viper Demo Team will not be performing, the City said in a news release.

However, the event will include a new addition, The Chuters, a veteran-owned parachute team, along with other civilian acts such as Adam Baker, Mini Jet, Radial Rumble, Redline, and Titan Aerobatic Team.

“The Sea & Sky Air Show will bring families, neighbors, and visitors together to experience an unforgettable display of skill and teamwork,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in the news release.

“I want to thank the City of Jacksonville for working so hard with us to bring the Sea & Sky Show back to Jacksonville Beach,” Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman said in the release.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with air performances starting at 1 p.m. each day. The show will highlight the skill and precision of its performers over the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the aerial performances, the event will feature a Military Recruitment Zone presented by The Boeing Company, a VIP Experience with advance tickets available for purchase, and a Kids Zone including Deegan’s River City Reader Bookmobile.

Public parking will be unavailable at the beach, so attendees are encouraged to use the Sea & Sky shuttles departing from UNF and FSCJ. Shuttle passes cost $10 plus tax and fees per person for a round-trip, with children five and under riding for free.

The Shuttle will drop off at Ocean Beach Rescue Headquarters located at 2 Oceanfront North. The ADA Shuttle will drop off at Jacksonville Beach City Hall, located at 11 3rd Street North.

Shuttle Hours of Operation:

Saturday, Oct. 25th: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26th; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Shuttle Lot Addresses:

UNF Hicks Hall - Blue Line Shuttle

4892 First Coast Tech Parkway

Jacksonville, FL 32224

FSCJ South Campus - Red Line Shuttle

11901 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32246

Road closures will be in effect from Friday through Sunday, affecting several streets in Jacksonville Beach to accommodate the event.

Friday at 9:00 a.m. through Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

• Pablo Ave (between N. 6th St. and 3rd St. S)

• 4th Street N. (between Pablo Ave & Beach Blvd.)

Friday at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday at 7:00 p.m.:

• 1st St. N (between 1st Ave. N to Beach Blvd) - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open.

Friday starting at 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.:

• 1st Ave. N (between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N)

• 1st St. N (between 2nd Ave. N and 1st Ave. N)

Saturday starting at 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.:

• 1st Ave. N (between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N)

• 1st St. N (between 2nd Ave. N and 1st Ave. N)

Sunday starting at 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.:

• 1st Ave. N (between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N)

• 1st St. N (between 2nd Ave. N and 1st Ave. N)

