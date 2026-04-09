‘Its very scary’: Duval grandmother reacts to second bus crash on Zoo Parkway in less than a week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another Duval County school bus accident on Zoo Parkway has sent at least eight students and one adult to the hospital.

This is the second bus accident on this road in less than a week.

“My heart dropped. I was so scared driving here, I was so nervous. Cause all I thought about was this is a very busy road,” said the grandmother of one of the students on the bus. “It’s very scary.”

This is how one Duval County grandmother describes feeling after learning her grandson was in a school bus accident. She asked that she not be identified.

Duval County Public Schools says John E. Ford Elementary students were on their way back from a field trip at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens when they were involved in an accident, sending at least eight students and one adult to the hospital.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed with Action News Jax that all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

This comes just six days after another Duval County School bus accident on Zoo Parkway.

That crash sent four kids to the hospital.

As for this grandmother, she just wants something to change.

“He doesn’t ride the bus to school, but he just told me he don’t want to go on anymore field trips because he don’t want to ride on the bus,” the Grandmother told Action News Jax. “Any drivers that’s coming this way, please look out for the school buses.”

Action News Jax has requested the crash report. We are still waiting for it to be filled.

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