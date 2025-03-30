JACKPOT: $3 million dollar Florida Lotto ticket sold in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Saturday’s $3 million Florida Lotto drawing ended with a jackpot for someone in Lake City, continuing a lucky streak for players in Northeast Florida.

The ticket was sold at a Murphy USA on U.S. Highway 90.

Below are the winning numbers:

7-25-32-34-40-49

The last winner was drawn on March 15th in Panama City Beach for $1.5 million.

The next estimated jackpot drawing for Florida Lotto will be on Wednesday, April 2nd for $1 million.

Someone in California also managed to secure the $514 million Powerball jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, March 31st for an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

