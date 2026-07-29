Jacksonville to activate cooling centers as Extreme Heat Watch takes effect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will activate its Cooling Center Contingency Plan Wednesday as the National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Duval County, with heat index values expected to reach as high as 113 degrees.

The watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city announcement Tuesday.

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Cooling centers will be available at city facilities during normal business hours, including 21 public libraries, 20 community centers, 31 pools and 18 splash pads.

The facilities will remain open regardless of whether heat thresholds are met on a given day, as long as they operate Monday through Saturday.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will offer free bus rides to cooling centers on designated activation days. Riders must tell bus drivers they are traveling to a cooling center to receive the free fare.

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City officials urged residents to take precautions during the extreme heat, including:

Limiting outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Spending time in air-conditioned spaces such as malls, libraries or community centers

Never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles

Drinking water throughout the day, even without feeling thirsty

Limiting alcohol and caffeine consumption

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Officials also asked residents to watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, including dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat and confusion, and to seek medical help immediately if those symptoms occur.

More information on cooling center locations, hours and amenities is available at JaxReady.com/StayCoolJax.

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