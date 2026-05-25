Jacksonville adds 4 names to Veterans Memorial Wall on Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, four new names of veterans who died were added to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville during a Memorial Day observance ceremony.

Everyone from government officials to Gold Star families and active-duty service members gathered to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event took place in the shadow of Jaguars Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Wall. The 31-year-old monument serves as a tribute to more than 1,700 Jacksonville-area American service members who died from World War II through the War on Terror.

The 65-foot-long black granite monument is the second-largest memorial wall in the nation, behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It also serves as the backdrop to the Eternal Flame torch.

It was a morning full of tributes. Honors for fallen veterans included a jet flyover, a 21-gun salute, an honor guard, the presentation of colors, “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes and TAPS played on trumpet.

“Today, we add four names to this hallowed wall, decades after their sacrifice. This wall is more than stone. It is a living monument. It stands as proof that the honor every fallen soldier deserves demands unending veneration,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said.

Kevin Wood said his father, George Wood, had his name added to the wall years ago. His father died in the 1970s during the Vietnam War era.

“This is our fourth time coming since we had my father’s name put on the wall, so it’s a nice experience to come out and see fellow Marines and fellow military personnel come out and support us,” Wood said.

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