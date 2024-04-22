Jacksonville-based AEW recognized by Forbes as No. 3 most valuable combat sports promotion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like his father Shad, Tony Khan is getting some recognition from Forbes magazine.

All Elite Wrestling, known as AEW, which is co-owned by the Khans, is the third-most valuable combat sports promotion, according to Forbes.

Forbes reports that AEW’s value is $2 billion, putting it behind UFC at No. 1 ($11.3 billion) and WWE at No. 2 ($6.8 billion).

Tony Khan is the operator of AEW, which Forbes said has grown its ranks by partnering with New Japan Wrestling and purchasing Ring of Honor.

Earlier this month, Action News Jax told you that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan was on the publication’s 2024 World’s Billionaires List, with the elder Khan’s net worth being a reported $12.2 billion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.