Jacksonville-based CSX names a new CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX Corp. has appointed Steve Angel as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 28, following the departure of Joe Hinrichs.

“We are excited to welcome Steve as our new CEO,” said John Zillmer, Chairman of CSX. “He is a visionary in creating long-term value and an expert in guiding companies through significant transformation.”

Action News Jax told you in August when an investor sent a letter to the Jacksonville-based railroad company asking for Hinrichs to step down if a merger with another railroad wasn’t considered.

The letter criticized CSX’s “disastrous operational performance” and Hinrichs’ “use of the company’s private planes and manicuring his social media footprint”.

According to a news release posted on CSX’s website, Angel brings more than 45 years of experience in leading large public companies.

“I’m truly honored to step into the role of CEO and am grateful for the trust that John and the Board of Directors have placed in me,” said Angel.

