Jacksonville Beach officials considering temporarily suspending permits that allow special events

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach City Council plans to have its first reading on a proposed ordinance that would temporarily suspend the issuing of permits that allow special events.

This comes after 3 unrelated shootings at Jacksonville Beach on St. Patrick’s Day, which were associated with large gatherings.

The events police said led to those shootings were boxing, 7-on-7 football and a contest to see who can get “the drunkest” promoted online.

Police said it brought upwards of 400 teens to Jacksonville Beach.

And gatherings like that do not normally require a permit.

Back in March, soon after the shootings, city council member Greg Sutton proposed creating an ordinance banning gatherings of at least 50 people without a permit. That idea was brought up during a city council meeting.

But now, Jacksonville Beach city leaders are considering a proposal that would temporarily suspend the issuing of permits that allow special events.

This ordinance will allow the city to develop more robust safety protocols, and give the city necessary time to review existing policies for special events.

This will also try to determine how city leaders can reduce potential risks associated with large public gatherings.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Beach City Mayor; however, she did not want to comment on this before the council has discussed it.

The first reading of this ordinance will be at a city council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

