Jacksonville Beach Police arrest two, recover stolen guns and drugs during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of two people after a traffic stop at 5 3rd Street North on August 17.

According to the police department, Officer Rich conducted a traffic stop at 5 3rd Street North for a stop violation.

During the investigation, officers found:

Three firearms, including an AR-style pistol

Marijuana and psilocybin (mushrooms)

Two of the firearms were confirmed stolen out of Jacksonville more than two years ago

Cash

The driver and passenger were both arrested.

The driver, Xavier F. J. Fountain, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana <20g, and Driving while License Suspended.

The passenger, Christian M. Bartley, was charged with Possession of Marijuana <20g.

The guns that were found were seized and placed into evidence.

