Local

Jacksonville Beach Police to hold training, discretion advised

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
2 men sought after attack at Jacksonville Beach Jacksonville Beach Police Department (None)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be conducting training on Wednesday, February 12.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Department’s SWAT Team will be training in the 700 block of 10th Street North from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

As it is a training scenario, there is no active threat to the community. Discretion is advised as there will be several police cars and uniformed officers in the area.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!