Jacksonville Beach Police to hold training, discretion advised

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be conducting training on Wednesday, February 12.

The Department’s SWAT Team will be training in the 700 block of 10th Street North from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

As it is a training scenario, there is no active threat to the community. Discretion is advised as there will be several police cars and uniformed officers in the area.

