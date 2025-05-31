Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner sentenced for harboring undocumented workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Ping Ping Zheng, owner of Kamiya 86 Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar, will spend the next two years on probation for hiring people who were not legally authorized to work in the United States.

Zheng, 37, pleaded guilty to federal charges in February. She was sentenced on May 27.

According to the plea agreement, Zheng provided rent-free housing and transportation to undocumented workers and paid them in cash without withholding taxes.

Action News Jax told you in 2024 when the Jacksonville Beach restaurant was raided.

Zheng and Hua Yao Ke were arrested. Ke also pleaded guilty to the charges. He will be sentenced in July.

