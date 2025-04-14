Jacksonville Beach theatre faces uncertainty after fire forces temporary closure

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Players by the Sea Theatre has been a Jacksonville Beach mainstay for more than 60 years, but now, its future is in jeopardy.

A fire started at the theatre last Wednesday night, with its sprinkler system causing serious water damage. Now, the studio stage is closed for what will likely be months.

“I pulled up to the building and saw all this water coming out every single door,” Tom Cassaro, a longtime employee at the theater, said. “I went into the front door thinking it was just a broken pipe, and as soon as I opened the door, [I] got hit with a wall of smoke. And, turned out to be a fire.”

Cassaro is the one who discovered the fire and told Action News Jax Monday uncertain times now lie ahead.

“We lost our state funding this year, so we’re behind the 8-ball to begin with,” Cassaro said. “And obviously as a nonprofit, we’re not dripping in money. We’re dripping in water right now.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with the theater’s managing director Bradley Akers telling Action News Jax the timeline for reopening is still unclear.

“Before we put out any sort of official, ‘Hey we’ll be back on this day,’ we gotta make sure it’s safe to do so,” Akers said.

Nonetheless, Akers said he’s confident the show will go on -- largely due to the community’s support.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we will bounce back from this and begin the next chapter in our story,” Akers said.

Cassaro also told Action News Jax a GoFundMe will likely be started, though the theatre posted this statement to its Instagram account following the incident:

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

“From the Players by the Sea Staff and Board of Directors, words cannot begin to express the incredible outpour of love and support we’ve received during this unexpected time.

“All of the kind words and generous offers from volunteerism to fundraising do not go unnoticed.

“Once we get a clearer understanding of where things are heading, we will announce ways you can help.

“Again and from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Players by the Sea family.”

