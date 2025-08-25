Jacksonville Beach woman claims $8.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a 56-year-old Jacksonville Beach woman has claimed a Florida Lotto jackpot worth $8.75 million. Kelly Hagens won the jackpot in the drawing on May 7, according to a Florida Lottery news release Monday.

Hagan purchased the winning ticket from J&J Food Store, 632 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,796,665, the news release states.

