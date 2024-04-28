Jacksonville Biker club speaks out about motorcycle safety after fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcycle crash on Southside Boulevard claimed a motorcycle’s life on Saturday afternoon.

This crash makes the eighth motorcycle fatality in Duval County this year.

The president of J-Vill Riders Club, Thomas Parmley says this is a scene he knows all too well.

Parmley said, “We lost 8 to 10 people in our club. On motorcycles alone, they are based on not paying attention on the road. Going on unfamiliar roads - get hit by somebody who is turning in front of them. People in cars don’t know what’s going on around them.”

Police reported a Dodge SUV was driving southbound on the Southside Blvd service road followed by a small Nissan SUV.

The Dodge SUV driver made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling on the northbound side near Auburn Glen apartments. Michael Cariola was a witness

Witness Michael Cariola said, “This is crazy. I ride a motorcycle so this hits home right there.”

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Dodge SUV. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene. Police say a witness stated that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Resident Ericka Miranda said, “I always see a lot of speeding around southside and the service road. It is always a tragedy when people have a fatal accident here.”

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month starts in May, and Parmley gives this advice to riders.

Parmley said, “Maintain your speed. Watching and monitoring your left and right. Get a space and cushion from a motorcycle. People that’s out there riding vehicles be aware of other motorcycles around you.”

Parmley encourages people to wear their protective equipment while riding it to maintain a steady speed.

