‘Jacksonville Bully Showdown’ coming this weekend to the Prime Osborne Convention Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is your bulldog ready to be a star? If so, bring them to the Jacksonville Bully Showdown this coming Saturday at the Prime Osbrone Convention Center!

Tickets for the Bully Showdown begin at $20 for adults and $10 per dog (all breeds are welcome).

Doors open at 8 a.m.,

Jacksonville Bully Showdown

