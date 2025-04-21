The Jacksonville Catholic community mourning the loss of Pope Francis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church has passed away at the age 88.

Francis, the 266th pope, made history on March 13th, 2013, as the first Latin American Pontiff, inspired people across the world with his leadership and message.

Over the years, Francis has faced various health complications, including chronic lung disease and the removal part of one lung. He was recently hospitalized on February 14th for a respiratory crisis that progressed into double pneumonia.

On Easter Sunday, Francis He his last public, blessing thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and meeting U.S. Vice President JD Vance. He died early this morning.

Residents of Jacksonville, especially members of the local Catholic community, are mourning the passing of Pope Francis.

“I was pretty sad, I think Pope Francis has been really confident and convicted leader for the church. He has just a big heart. When I heard that he pass, a sadness because the church is going to miss him,” said a member of the St. Joseph’s Historic Church.

Another member of the St. Joseph’s Historic Church says Pope Francis was an open person and loved.

“He always in his homilies, he has spoke about people, everybody was welcomed, he welcomed everyone at the church, always been like that,” said Monica Puerta.

The pope’s passing marks the beginning of a nine-day period of mourning, known as Novendiale.

“Different parishes will host different just services, masses to remember, to kind of give him to God. To offer him, to celebrate his legacy and to yield him to God,” said a member of the St. Joseph’s Historic Church.

The next pope will be chosen by the College of Cardinals, typically beginning 15-20 days after the pope’s death.

People around the world are grieving, though many are hopeful that his successor will continue his legacy of leadership and compassion.

“Continue to pray four our next pope with the Lord will put somebody into the office and is able to lead and guide the church. It’s a tough world to lead it in these days so we need somebody that the Lord chooses and who is able fit for that,” said a Priest at the St. Joseph’s Historic Church.

The funeral for Pope Francis will follow long-standing traditions and rituals taking place over several days.

The timing of the funeral has yet to be announced.

