Jacksonville City Council approves ordinance extending downtown alcohol sales to 3 a.m

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council passed an ordinance to extend alcohol sales to 3 a.m. for designated downtown areas with a vote of 17-1 on Tuesday evening.

The ordinance will become effective once Mayor Donna Deegan signs it into effect, according to legislation.

Last month, Action News Jax reported when the ordinance was presented by Councilmember Raul Arias, in which he argued that the benefits extend beyond alcohol sales and lead to more money for the workforce.

“It also leads to higher payrolls, meaning more money for the people working the workforce and higher raises. It goes across the board,” said Arias.

Along with Arias, various city leaders have also supported it, believing that the extended hours could bring growth and change to the downtown entertainment scene.

