Jacksonville City Council to consider doubling investment for UF campus in LaVilla

The City of Jacksonville’s share of a proposed $345 million UF grad school in LaVilla may balloon from $50 million to $100 million as a result of additional plans to house a Semiconductor Institute on the campus.

A man accused of breaking into a St. Johns County home naked is now facing charges. 44-year-old Alejandro Barzaga has been charged with armed burglary and criminal mischief. On April 15th, police say officers were called to a burglary in progress at a home along Swallowtail Lane. Barzaga was arrested at the scene and police say he allegedly used a large tree branch to break into the home. Police later executed a search warrant at Barzaga’s home, and found twelve marijuana plants, five pounds of marijuana edibles, 17 grams of ketamine, 85-thousand-dollars in cash, and three firearms. Police say further charges are pending.

Orange Park Mall owner Washington Prime Group is selling off its 50 shopping centers as it lays off employees at its corporate headquarters. A company spokesperson confirms that about half of its properties have been sold in the past year while the rest would soon be on the market. Ten of those properties are in Florida, including the Orange Park Mall.

The White House is opening a weeklong celebration of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. Officials kicked off the promotional campaign Monday with a focus on his immigration crackdown. Tom Homan, Trump’s top border adviser, said “we’re going to keep doing it, full speed ahead.” Trump is holding a rally in Michigan on Tuesday and delivering a commencement address at the University of Alabama on Thursday.

