Jacksonville City Councilman Raul Arias under investigation by City’s Office of Inspector General

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has confirmed that Jacksonville City Councilman Raul Arias is under investigation by Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General.

Sources told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker it’s because of his reporting in November that led to Arias resigning as chair of the City Council Finance Committee.

We detailed potential conflicts of interest regarding Arias’ family being paid $35,000 to cater the installation ceremony of City Council President Kevin Carrico.

In addition, Arias tried to steer a $100,000 grant outside his district and urged a nonprofit to use a company he previously owned, Bold City Media.

Bold City Media also had a short-lived contract with city agency Kids Hope Alliance.

Arias sent a statement that reads:

“Last year, I was informed by the Office of Inspector General of the review. Since then, I have fully cooperated and provided any information requested.

“I believe transparency is important, and I welcome the opportunity to ensure that any questions raised are addressed thoroughly and appropriately. I respect the process and the role of the Office of Inspector General and I will continue to cooperate as they complete their work.”

