Jacksonville City Councilman wants to split perks like Jaguars tickets with Mayor Deegan’s office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council and Mayor Donna Deegan’s office are in conflict over the distribution of free tickets to Jacksonville Jaguars games and other major events.

City Councilman Ron Salem has filed a bill proposing that the distribution of these perks, which currently falls under the mayor’s office, be split evenly between the mayor’s office and the city council.

Currently, the mayor’s office is responsible for distributing not only tickets to Jaguars games but also concert tickets and parking passes.

The proposed ordinance aims to change this by ensuring an equal distribution of these perks between the mayor’s office and the city council.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reached out to both Salem and the mayor’s office for statements regarding the bill.

While the mayor’s office declined to comment, Becker is still waiting to hear back from Councilman Salem.

