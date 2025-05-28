Jacksonville city councilmembers want more inclusive tourism materials from Visit Jacksonville

Some Jacksonville City Council leaders are calling on Visit Jacksonville, the city’s official tour guide agency, to be more inclusive in their selection of attractions.

Councilman Jimmy Peluso had a meeting alongside Councilman Dr. Rahman Johnson and Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman to address what the members call gaps in historical and cultural sites featured in brochures.

Visit Jacksonville CEO, Michael Corrigan, was in attendance.

He said he always welcomes opportunities to talk about tourism in the city.

“Anytime you can get multiple elected officials to gather with you and talk about tourism - the good ... even some things that need help ... that’s always good,” Corrigan said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Peluso, who represents parts of Northwest Jacksonville, said he’d like to see the inclusion of destinations like Edward Waters University, Florida’s oldest historically black university, as well as James P. Small Park.

“We had Hank Aaron play in that field. That’s something that people should want to do. We just want them to add more things to their brochure,” Peluso said.

Johnson also drafted his list of recommendations for tourism materials.

In the draft letter, the councilman mentions:

The Ritz Theatre and Museum , a premier institution celebrating African American history in LaVilla and once known as the “Harlem of the South,” is omitted from the “Spots to Check Out” section despite its national cultural significance.

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park , located at the historic site of the Johnson brothers’ family home, lacks clear visual and editorial prominence. This is the birthplace of the hymn known as the Black National Anthem—a song embedded in American history and reverence.

The absence of Edward Waters University , Florida’s oldest private institution and first HBCU, from the “spots to check out” portion of the guide represents a significant cultural oversight. EWU is not only a center of academic excellence but also a historic institution instrumental in shaping Jacksonville’s intellectual and civic landscape.

The Clara White Mission, founded in 1904 by Dr. Eartha M.M. White, is similarly excluded. Located in the historic LaVilla neighborhood, the Mission houses a museum showcasing one of the country’s foremost collections of African American artifacts and continues to serve the community with hot meals, transitional housing, and workforce development. Its cultural and humanitarian impact make it a vital site for heritage tourism.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Johnson also said the exclusion of the Jacksonville Public Library Special Collections and the absence of Latino and Filipino cultural narratives can be problematic for a city that wants to not only welcome tourism, but keep tourists coming back, too. That’s why Johnson said he is pushing for more inclusive tourism materials.

“In doing so, Jacksonville moves closer to becoming not just a city worth visiting, but a city where every story finds a home,” he shared in his draft.

Corrigan said the latest edition of the tourism brochure should come out around June or July. He said his team is excited to listen to their community and incorporate some of the council’s feedback into the guides going forward.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.