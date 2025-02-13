WATCH: Jacksonville, Clay, Nassau sheriffs address consequences of ‘Senior Assassin’ game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a dangerous game being played by high school seniors in many parts of the country. It’s called the “Senior Assassins.” It’s an unofficial tradition for seniors to use water guns to “eliminate their target.”

It was nearly deadly Wednesday in Yulee when an off-duty Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent saw three people prowling outside their home early Wednesday holding what appeared to be a gun. The agent shot one of them in the arm.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Jacksonville Sheriffs T.K. Waters, Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper, Clay Sheriff Michelle Cook, and other law enforcement leaders throughout Northeast Florida held a news conference at noon Thursday to “discuss the potentially deadly consequences of the ‘Senior Assassin’ game.”

ASSASSIN GAME WARNING WATCH: State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Sheriffs T.K. Waters, Bill Leeper, Michelle Cook, and law enforcement leaders throughout Northeast Florida discuss the potentially deadly consequences of the “Senior Assassin” game being played by high-school seniors throughout the region Posted by Action News Jax on Thursday, February 13, 2025

